Ohio State ranked first in cornerback rankings

Jesse Simonton of On3 releases his college football unit rankings throughout the off-season and a few Ohio State units have been mentioned throughout the series. On Thursday, he released his 2024 top ten cornerback unit rankings and the Buckeyes squad was top billing.

This ranking makes sense for many reasons and I think few college football fans would disagree with the placement of this unit here. Denzel Burke would have been a borderline first round selection had he declared after last season, Jordan Hancock would have also been drafted no later than the middle rounds, and Davison Igbinosun has been a dynamic physical presence since arriving to Columbus via the transfer portal from Ole Miss.

This unit was a big reason for the Buckeyes ranking first in pass defense last season and expectations are that the defense should be even better in 2024. It is also important to remember the immense depth Ohio State has at corner with Jermaine Mathews Jr. being named a Freshman All-American, true freshman, Aaron Scott Jr., enrolling with an intense amount of hype, and Calvin Simpson-Hunt also looking ready for primetime.

