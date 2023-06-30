Ohio State quarterback tops the list of RJ Youngs top signal callers for 2024
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and that’s exactly the case for Ohio State quarterback Air Noland.
In this case, the beholder is Fox Sports college football analyst, RJ Young, who ranked each of his personal top five 2024 quarterbacks.
The usual names were mentioned by Young, and there was one school’s quarterback that wasn’t named which makes everyone in Columbus extremely happy. We are all sure that Buckeye head coach, Ryan Day, knows quarterbacks and this backs up his decision on who to go after once there was a need.
Find out where the Fox analyst ranked his top five along with the full video and Young’s explanation of his breakdown below.
Ethan Grunkemeyer
100% committed!! Happy Valley, I’m home📍#WeAre🦁 @coachjfranklin @Coach_Yurcich @DannyOBrienQB pic.twitter.com/kNAk28JQ4l
— Ethan Grunkemeyer (@e_grunkemeyer) May 20, 2023
Bio
Home state | Ohio
Committed | Penn State
Hauss Hejny
Go Frogs!!!!🐸 pic.twitter.com/VbqkZnsNr0
— Hauss Hejny (Hoss HAY-nee) (@HaussHejny) April 6, 2023
Bio
Home state | Texas
Committed | TCU
Julian Sayin
Roll Tide pic.twitter.com/87sdANHY5D
— Julian Sayin (@juliansayin2) March 24, 2023
Bio
Home state | California
Committed | Alabama
Dylan Raiola
Athens,GA is Home!!! I’m a Dawg!! Go Dawgs📍🐶 pic.twitter.com/VWN9Vf55sy
— Dylan Raiola (@RaiolaDylan) May 15, 2023
Bio
Home state | Arizona
Committed | Georgia
Air Noland
— Pʀᴇɴᴛɪss Aɪʀ Nᴏʟᴀɴᴅ. (@AirNoland_) June 20, 2023
Bio
Home state | Georgia
Committed | Ohio State
RJ Young’s full breakdown
.@RJ_Young's top 5 QB's in the class of 2024 📈🏈
1. ??
2. @RaiolaDylan
3. ??
4. @HaussHejny
5. @e_grunkemeyer
Thoughts?? pic.twitter.com/TgGApTh5zX
— The Number One College Football Show (@numberoneshow) June 28, 2023
My breakdown
Can’t complain here, Ohio State went hard after each of Young’s top three quarterbacks and ultimately landed his top choice. If there is a coach that finds and recruits better quarterback talent than Day aside from maybe USC’s Lincoln Riley, I’ve yet to see him.
