Ohio State quarterback tops the list of RJ Youngs top signal callers for 2024

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and that’s exactly the case for Ohio State quarterback Air Noland.

In this case, the beholder is Fox Sports college football analyst, RJ Young, who ranked each of his personal top five 2024 quarterbacks.

The usual names were mentioned by Young, and there was one school’s quarterback that wasn’t named which makes everyone in Columbus extremely happy. We are all sure that Buckeye head coach, Ryan Day, knows quarterbacks and this backs up his decision on who to go after once there was a need.

Find out where the Fox analyst ranked his top five along with the full video and Young’s explanation of his breakdown below.

Ethan Grunkemeyer

Bio

Home state | Ohio

Committed | Penn State

Hauss Hejny

Bio

Home state | Texas

Committed | TCU

Julian Sayin

Bio

Home state | California

Committed | Alabama

Dylan Raiola

Athens,GA is Home!!! I’m a Dawg!! Go Dawgs📍🐶 pic.twitter.com/VWN9Vf55sy — Dylan Raiola (@RaiolaDylan) May 15, 2023

Bio

Home state | Arizona

Committed | Georgia

Air Noland

Bio

Home state | Georgia

Committed | Ohio State

RJ Young’s full breakdown

My breakdown

Can’t complain here, Ohio State went hard after each of Young’s top three quarterbacks and ultimately landed his top choice. If there is a coach that finds and recruits better quarterback talent than Day aside from maybe USC’s Lincoln Riley, I’ve yet to see him.

