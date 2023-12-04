Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord enters transfer portal after the Buckeyes miss the College Football Playoff

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, announcing his decision on social media Monday.

“I’m extremely thankful for my time at Ohio State,” McCord wrote. “Playing in the scarlet and gray was truly an honor.”

“I’m grateful for all of the life long relationships I’ve made along the way here in Columbus. My teammates, my brothers, I’m appreciative for each and every one of you.”

McCord thanked the coaching staff and the Buckeye fanbase before confirming that he will not be returning for the 2024 season.

“With that being said, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal to explore other opportunities.”

McCord, a junior, beat Devin Brown for the starting QB role in the preseason and started all 12 games this year – going 11-1 – after spending his first two years as a backup.

The Buckeyes lost to Big Ten conference rival Michigan Wolverines 30-24 in the regular season finale on November 25, preventing Ohio State from earning a spot in the College Football Playoff.

During McCord’s freshman and sophomore years, he backed up CJ Stroud, who went on to be selected by the Houston Texans with the 2nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

McCord threw for 3,170 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions, per Ohio State, this past season.

McCord (No. 6) looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines. - Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, who recruited McCord, now faces a dilemma heading into next season. McCord and Brown were both four-star recruits, as is incoming freshman Air Noland, per 247Sports.

Ohio State will face the Missouri Tigers in the Cotton Bowl Classic on December 29. Day discussed McCord on Sunday at a news conference previewing the upcoming game.

“Kyle got better as the season went on,” Day said on Sunday. “Had a little bit of those ankle injuries that he worked through; he showed toughness there. Certainly the Notre Dame game, he played really well down the stretch. So I think there was growth there, for sure, and I think he’s a good quarterback, I do.

“After every year, you evaluate everything and try to figure out what to do next, but I think there was a lot of progress made this year.”

Day also refused to name a starter for the bowl game, adding further doubt to McCord’s long-term prospects with the Buckeyes before his decision on Monday.

“At 11-1, you come up short on the last possession, it’s just not good enough. So you got to look at everything, and we will look at everything,” he said.

Though McCord did not have the same impact at quarterback as Stroud or current Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields before him, he is still expected to have plenty of suitors in the college game.

