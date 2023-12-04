Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord enters transfer portal. Will he return home?

One of the best quarterbacks from New Jersey is on the move.

Kyle McCord, the starting quarterback of Ohio State University, announced Monday on Twitter that he will be entering the transfer portal.

"I'm extremely thankful for my time at Ohio State," McCord wrote. "Playing in the Scarlet and Gray was truly an honor."

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord looks to pass during a game against Minnesota at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Nov. 18, 2023.

McCord had a good season for the Buckeyes, leading them to an 11-1 record, with the only blemish coming against Michigan. The loss was a big one; it kept Ohio State out of the playoff picture. Instead, Ohio State will play Missouri in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29. McCord is not expected to play.

Instead of taking on the Tigers, McCord will be looking for a new landing spot, and whoever gets him will get a talented quarterback and a winner.

This year McCord, in his first season as a starter, threw for 3,170 yards while completing nearly 66% of his throws. He also had 24 touchdowns and six interceptions, though two of them came in the Michigan game.

But even before he sat behind C.J. Stroud at Ohio State, McCord was a winner.

While playing for St. Joe’s Prep High School in Philadelphia, McCord led the Hawks to three straight state championships, though he missed the game during his junior season due to an injury. He was one of the most sought-after high school football players in the nation when he announced he'd attend Ohio State.

He had quite the connection with Marvin Harrison Jr., one of the best college wide receivers in the nation. The two graduated from Prep together and brought that same chemistry to Ohio State. This year, Harrison grabbed 67 balls for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The pair was going to spit up after this year anyway because Harrison is expected to declare for the draft.

Where will Kyle McCord land?

Nov. 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Mi., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) looks for a play to be called during the first half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium.

McCord should have plenty of suitors.

A proven quarterback who won 11 games in a tough schedule is a luxury many teams don’t have. And plenty of teams need quarterbacks, and they all dig deep in the transfer portal.

Could McCord come home?

He does have ties to Rutgers. The quarterback’s dad, Derek, played the same position for the Scarlet Knights from 1988 to 1992.

Family is very important to McCord, who credits his dad, and his mom Stacey, a school teacher, as well as his older brother Cole and younger sister Courtney for his success.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Kyle McCord enters transfer portal. What's next for the NJ QB?