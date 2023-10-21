Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown exits game with injury against Penn State

Late in the third quarter, Ohio State backup quarterback Devin Brown was helped off the field by the Buckeyes' training staff after being stopped right in front of the goal line.

Brown was taken down by multiple defenders right in front of the goal line. He slowly walked off the field with the help of multiple trainers and went into Ohio State's medical tent.

Per FOX, Brown suffered a right ankle sprain on the play. He was later carted off the field and taken to the Ohio State locker room.

Hope Devin's OK. pic.twitter.com/6KGzBGiKqf — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) October 21, 2023

Brown had been used as a short-yardage quarterback for Ohio State, and recorded five rushing yards on two carries Saturday against Penn State.

Heading into Saturday's matchup against Penn State, brown had completed 12 of 22 pass attempts for 197 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also had 17 carries for 30 yards and a rushing touchdown in four previous game.

Who is Ohio State's backup quarterback?

Behind starting quarterback Kyle McCord, Ohio State has fifth-year Oregon State transfer Tristan Gebbia and freshman Lincoln Kienholz as scholarship quarterbacks

Neither Gebbia nor Kienholz have played a snap in 2023.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Devin Brown, Ohio State QB, exits Penn State game with injury