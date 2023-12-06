Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown posts cryptic photo on social media

Ohio State football has seen over 10 players enter the transfer portal since the window opened on Monday, one of them being starting quarterback Kyle McCord.

The expectation for the Cotton Bowl was that the Buckeyes would play Devin Brown and true freshman Lincoln Kienholz, as both the backups got some run during the regular season. It seemed like the two would battle it out during bowl prep and have the competition continue through the spring and fall.

After what Brown posted on social media, you have to wonder if that’ll end up being the case. The second-year player posted a photo of burning ships, which left many wondering what that message meant. Some opined that it was a nod to Vikings burning their ships so they had no option to stay, while others saw it as a doomsday scenario of Brown looking to maybe enter the transfer portal.

It’s always hard to read into these kind of posts, but history buffs would rather believe this means Brown is all in on sticking with the program.

