Ohio State quarterback commit Tavien St. Clair earns high praise after day one of Elite 11

Ohio State football fans are very familiar with the Elite 11 camp. That’s because the Buckeyes have had mulitple former and current players who have won the event.

Justin Fields, C.J. Stroud and Julian Sayin all won MVP honors, and 2025 commit Tavien St. Clair is trying to join them. The nation’s No. 14 overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings dominated the first day of the event, earning high praise from multiple outlets.

247Sports had St. Clair at their alpha dog, the top performer of the group. His rise from almost unknown prospect to now 5-star status has been impressive, so this showing shouldn’t surprise anyone.

Ranking the Top 11 QBs after the @Elite11 Finals Day 1 workout 📈 5⭐️ @OhioStateFB commit Tavien St. Clair takes Alpha Dog status after Day 1 in Los Angeles 💪@Andrew_Ivins ✍️ https://t.co/D9QrZtABAs pic.twitter.com/Y2Xw1pfYAy — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 19, 2024

Although he wasn’t named On3’s top player, coming in second isn’t too shabby.

The third of the big three recruiting services, Rivals, didn’t rank the quarterbacks, but did point out that St. Clair was “looking impressive.”

5⭐️ Ohio State commit Tavien St. Clair looking impressive at @Elite11 pic.twitter.com/1FLA966VWf — Rivals (@Rivals) June 19, 2024

No one should be surprised if St. Clair returns home to Ohio with an MVP award from the top quarterback camp in the country, the Elite 11.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire