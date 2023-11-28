Ohio State quarterback commit Tavien St. Clair will play in prestigious all-star game

It’s a right of passage for many high school star football players, getting selected to one of the major all-star games, and Ohio State 2025 commit Tavien St. Clair has made his decision.

The No. 4 quarterback in his class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, will finish his high school career by playing in the All-American Bowl.

It’s been quite the rise for the future Buckeye as he was once ranked in the 300’s before committing to Ohio State. After getting looked at again by the major recruiting services, St. Clair has risen all the way to the No. 57 overall player in the nation.

The last future Buckeye quarterback to play in the All-American Bowl was just last year, with Lincoln Kienholz throwing for two touchdowns in an impressive showing. Hopefully, St. Clair finishes his high school career strong like his future teammate.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire