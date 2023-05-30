Ohio State quarterback commit Air Noland could officially visit two schools

The old saying about a prospect not being truly committed until they sign their letter of intent is rearing it’s head once again for Ohio State.

It seems like a weekly occurrence, see wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Mylan Graham. You can now add quarterback Air Noland to that list. According to a report by On3’s Jeremy Johnson, Noland is entertaining the idea of visiting Oregon and LSU.

It’s always going to be a problem when you have verbal commitments from elite recruits, other schools will try and pry them away from their respective schools. Every year there are multiple flips, Ohio State themselves dealt with that issue as they had to reshuffle their recruiting board after their previous 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted.

4⭐️ Ohio State QB commit Air Noland is locked in with Ohio State and wants to throw to 5⭐️WR Jeremiah Smith in Columbus. Smith has been on the road taking a look at other programs as of late. Noland supports Smith. Noland is considering a few visits of his own at some point.

The key here is Noland is considering, and has yet to schedule any visits. Maybe he just need confirmation that Columbus is where he needs to be. Hopefully Noland stays with his commitment, but who knows with recruiting sometimes.

