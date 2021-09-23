Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud won't start against Akron due to injured shoulder

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will be used only in an emergency situation when the Buckeyes play Saturday against Akron. Stroud has been dealing with a shoulder injury and struggled against Tulsa last week.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day revealed his plans Thursday on his radio show on 97.1 The Fan, saying either True freshman Kyle McCord or redshirt freshman Jack Miller will start the game.

"Going into this game, we've asked C.J. to probably take these last two days off and rest that shoulder," Day said. "Kyle and Jack have done a good job. We'll see how today goes but we'll probably use C.J. in somewhat of an emergency capacity on Saturday and play some of those other guys."

Stroud has said that his shoulder has been bothering him but added that it was healthy enough for him to play. With Ohio State a 50-point favorite over Akron and the Big Ten season ahead, the Buckeyes have decided that it would be prudent to give Stroud's shoulder extra rest.

Stroud, a redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, California, has completed 62.4 percent of his passes this season for 963 yards and eight touchdowns. He has thrown three interceptions.

Stroud threw for 484 yards and three scores against Oregon, but threw for only 185 yards on 15-of-25 passing and had an ill-advised interception.

McCord is a five-star recruit from Philadelphia's St. Joseph's Prep. Miller was a four-star prospect from Arizona in the Buckeyes' 2020 recruiting class. Neither has played this year. Miller saw brief action last year but did not throw a pass.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud won't start, Ryan Day says