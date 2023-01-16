Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud makes it official: He's headed to the NFL

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud made official Monday what has been long expected – he will forgo his remaining eligibility to enter the 2023 NFL draft.

Stroud is expected to be among the top overall selections, and perhaps the earliest Buckeyes quarterback to be taken since Art Schlichter went fourth in 1982.

"This process has been difficult, and the decision one of the hardest I've ever had to make," Stroud said in his announcement. "As a kid, I dreamed of paying football at the highest level and after much prayer, I've made the decision that it's time to turn those dreams into a reality.

"With that said, I am declaring for 2023 NFL Draft.

"This ain't goodbye... Buckeye For Life!"

Stroud completed 69.3% of his passes for 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions in his two seasons as a starter. His yardage total and touchdowns thrown rank second behind only J.T. Barrett, who played four years for Ohio State.

Stroud was named the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Year the past two seasons.

He finished his career with perhaps his most impressive game. Stroud threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns in Ohio State’s 42-41 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. His 27-yard scramble moved the Buckeyes into field-goal range in the final minute, but OSU missed the kick, ending their season.

Stroud was a late bloomer as a recruit from Rancho Cucamonga, California. He didn’t start until his junior year of high school and didn’t emerge as a top prospect until winning the Elite 11 competition. He signed to join Ohio State’s 2019 recruiting class despite the Buckeyes having an earlier commitment from quarterback Jack Miller.

Stroud won a competition with Miller and true freshman Kyle McCord last year. Despite battling a shoulder injury last year, he had a superb season. He threw for 44 touchdowns and only six interceptions, capping the season with a brilliant performance in Ohio State’s comeback victory over Utah. He threw for six touchdowns and 573 yards, mostly to receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Smith-Njigba played in parts of only three games this year, but Stroud flourished anyway as he developed a strong connection with Emeka Egbuka and especially Marvin Harrison Jr.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State QB CJ Stroud announces he's headed to NFL