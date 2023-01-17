Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud enters NFL draft

When Notre Dame traveled to Columbus, Ohio to open the 2022 season they did so against the preseason favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, quarterback C.J. Stroud. Although the Buckeyes signal caller didn’t end up walking away with the award, he did finish his season as a Heisman finalist and helped guide Ohio State into a near upset of Georgia in the College Football Playoff semi-final.

The good news for Notre Dame is that 2023’s match-up with Ohio State will be under the watchful eye of Touchdown Jesus on home turf. The other good news is that Stroud won’t be quarterbacking the Buckeyes as he’s officially declared for the NFL draft.

That certainly helps Notre Dame’s chances in late September but you’d be mistaken if you thought for a second that Ohio State isn’t still in great shape at quarterback. Junior Kyle McCord projects to be the starter in Columbus this year, and is a former five-star recruit who will have as talented of group of receivers to throw to as just about any quarterback in the country next season.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire