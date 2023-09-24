Ohio State QB McCord didn't know Notre Dame had 10 players on the field for game-winning TD

SOUTH BEND – It will be the defensive alignment that lives in Notre Dame football infamy.

On the game-winning one-yard touchdown run from Ohio State senior Chip Trayanum with one second left, Notre Dame only had 10 players on the field. The one opening they had was where Trayanum ran for the score, giving the Buckeyes a 17-14 victory in South Bend.

It was the second-straight play the Irish only had 10 players on the field. Ohio State threw an incomplete pass on second-and-goal, leaving three seconds left on the clock to set up Trayanum’s run.

While Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord didn’t realize there were 10 Irish defenders on the field, he noticed it was a similar defensive alignment as the second-down play.

“The play before, we had a similar look I think on defense; it might have been the same defensive call,” McCord said. “I saw that, and I’m sure (the coaches) saw it up in the booth and relayed it to coach (Ryan) Day. I’m sure he saw it on the field, too. As much as I would’ve liked to have completed that pass to Marvin (Harrison Jr.) there, I think it was only fitting that we scored that way with Chip.”

Trayanum only finished with 13 yards on six rushing attempts, but his name will be etched in Ohio State history with the final yard he ran for in the contest.

“It was definitely a rush getting on the field; just to get on the field and get TreVeyon (Henderson) off the field,” said Trayanum, referencing Ohio State’s starting running back. “Just to hurry up, get on the field, get the play call and just get lined up and ready to go. I had confidence in the play and my teammates had confidence in me.”

