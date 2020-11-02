Ohio State QB Justin Fields shines in win vs. Penn State





It seems like a foregone conclusion that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, but he’s got a worthy challenger in Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

Fields put on a clinic in Saturday’s win over Penn State, completing 28 of his 34 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns.

He may end up being the second quarterback off the board come next April, but Fields is going to make an NFL team extremely happy, no matter where he lands.