Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud declares for 2023 NFL draft
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is leaving school early to enter the 2023 NFL draft
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is leaving school early to enter the 2023 NFL draft
Despite struggling into the playoffs, the Giants are being picked by most experts
USC is not the favorite in this recruitment, but the Trojans have an official visit lined up and will get a chance to make their case.
Some of the best Twitter reactions to C.J. Stroud entering the NFL draft. #GoBucks
Ohio State's star quarterback hasn't declared for this spring's draft. Maybe because patience is becoming more profitable in college football.
Matt Canada wasn't great in 2022 but he might have been good enough late to save his job.
If Tom Brady decides to return for his age-46 season, he should receive plenty of interest in free agency. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport names three teams that are expected to pursue the legendary quarterback this offseason.
With a game at Buffalo hanging in the balance, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins decided on fourth and 18 to throw it up for grabs to receiver Justin Jefferson. And it worked. With the season hanging in the balance on fourth and eight against the Giants in the wild-card round, Cousins opted not to throw it [more]
Facing fourth-and-long with the season on the line, Kirk Cousins barely threw the ball past the line of scrimmage, earning the ire of Twitter.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and linebacker Fred Warner addressed the team's locker room after their wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks.
The head coaches had another quick one after Ravens vs. Bengals in the playoffs.
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins did not take the team’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC wild-card round Sunday well.
Sean McDermott and the Bills were puzzled why officials think it was worth a replay review.
Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was responsible for at least 90 yards of offense in the 49ers' playoff victory without even touching the ball.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Brock Purdy's historic performance in the NFC Wild Card Game was reflected by the latest PFF grades.
Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence showed up at a Waffle House after a historic comeback playoff win vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michaels is not happy that fans from the internet called his Jags-Chargers broadcast 'low energy.'
Joe Burrow has become a fashion icon. Here are his most iconic outfits from the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 season.
What will Matt Patricia be up to in 2023?
Dolphins enter offseason well over the salary cap.