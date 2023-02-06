Would Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud be an A+ pick by the Raiders?

With every day that passes, it becomes more likely that the Raiders will need to release Derek Carr before his contract becomes guaranteed. And if that’s the case, it becomes more unlikely that the team would make a big trade for someone like Aaron Rodgers due to a lack of draft capital.

So if that is the case, it means the Raiders will be picking a quarterback in Round 1. But what quarterback would make the most sense for the Raiders at No. 7?

In a recent article by Ben Cooper of Pro Football Focus, he took a look at every team’s most pressing need going into the 2023 NFL Draft. For the Raiders, that was obviously quarterback. But he named C.J. Stroud as the best fit for the Raiders. Here is what Cooper had to say about this possible pick for Las Vegas:

“Derek Carr won’t be back for the Raiders in 2022, and while many believe the team could address its quarterback need in free agency, it would be hard to pass up Stroud at Pick No. 7. The Ohio State signal-caller’s 7.0% big-time throw rate ranked fifth among Power Five passers in 2022. Stroud lands with the Raiders in both Mike Renner’s and Marcus Mosher’s most recent mock drafts.”

Stroud is a perfect fit with Josh McDaniels and his style of offense. He’s highly accurate and poised, which is exactly what the Raiders need in the post-Carr era. If he is available at No. 7, expect Stroud to be the pick for the Raiders.

