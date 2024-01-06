Ohio State prospect highlights from the AAB
Watch Ohio State commits fly around the field at the All-American Bowl, including wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and EDGE Eddrick Houston.
Smith could be the latest star Ohio State wide receiver.
The future was looking a bit bleak for the Buckeyes ahead of the early signing period. But good news arrived early Wednesday for Day and Co.
