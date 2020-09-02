The Big Ten has postponed its fall football season, but the president of the university that houses the best team in the Big Ten isn’t giving up hope that they’ll play.

Ohio State President Kristina Johnson said on Tuesday that she voted against the conference’s decision to postpone the season, and she still believes it’s feasible to play fall football.

“We want to make sure our athletes get a shot because they’ve worked really hard and they deserve a shot to play,” Johnson told NBC4 in Columbus. “At the same time, we want to make sure that they’re safe, so we’re doing our work, we’ll come back and I’m very hopeful that we’ll be playing football this fall.”

Johnson added that she means “late fall,” not that the Buckeyes could be on the field this month. But her comments, on the heels of President Trump yesterday encouraging the Big Ten to play, suggest that the Big Ten football season isn’t necessarily postponed for quite as long as it previously appeared. Big Ten football teams may be on the field in 2020.

Ohio State president “very hopeful” Buckeyes will play football this fall originally appeared on Pro Football Talk