Ohio State predicted to land four-star defensive lineman Jason Moore

Once thought to be a Notre Dame lean, Ohio State now seems to be the leader in the clubhouse to land a commitment from the No. 5 defensive lineman in the country. Jason Moore has picked up several crystal ball predictions in recent days.

The Hyattsville, Maryland native included Ohio State on his shortlist in May along with his home state Maryland Terrapins, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Penn State. With good size and room to add more, recruiting analyst Brian Dohn says Moore should be a multi-year starter at the collegiate level and has potential to be a first-round pick in the NFL draft.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine shows Ohio State trending for Top-50 DL Jason Moore🌰 Details from @MattParkerLR HERE: https://t.co/YQLL1swIk8 pic.twitter.com/rAf3dEhxDC — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 6, 2022

On3 now has the Buckeyes with a 75 percent chance to land Moore who will be making his decision on Sunday evening at 7 p.m. EDT

Moore comes from the same high school, DeMatha Catholic, that produced former Ohio State star, Chase Young. We’ll be sure to let you know when Moore’s commitment comes through.

Will Jason Moore commit to Ohio State? - Powered By PickUp

List

Ohio State football 2023 recruiting commitment tracker

Ohio State football 2023 recruiting class commitment tracker

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.