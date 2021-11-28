Ohio State predictably drops in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Of course, we knew it was coming after Michigan completely dominated Ohio State in the second half of The Game on Saturday, but the Buckeyes have dropped in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
The Buckeyes couldn’t stop the running game of the Wolverines, and it ended up being their downfall in the latest run to a Big Ten title and appearance in the College Football Playoff. OSU didn’t drop too terribly far though, still showing in the top ten at No. 7.
Coming in ahead of OSU are Georgia (1), Alabama (2), Michigan (3), Cincinnati (4), Oklahoma State (5), and Notre Dame (6). Behind the Buckeyes, rounding out the top ten are Ole Miss (8), Baylor (9), and Oregon (10).
Ohio State will now sit at home and wait its fate after all the conference championship games are complete. The Bucks should still be in line for a New Year’s Six bowl, potentially the Rose Bowl, but we’ll wait to see how it all plays out.
NEXT … Complete USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Ranking
Team
1.
2.
3.
4.
Cincinnati
5.
Oklahoma State
6.
7.
Ohio State
8.
Ole Miss
9.
Baylor
10.
11.
12.
Iowa
13.
14.
BYU
15.
Pittsburgh
16.
Houston
17.
Utah
18.
Wake Forest
19.
San Diego State
20.
NC State
21.
UL Lafayette
22.
Kentucky
23.
Texas A&M
24.
Clemson
25.
Schools Dropped Out
No. 18 Wisconsin; No. 20 Texas-San Antonio.
Others Receiving Votes
Wisconsin 100; Texas-San Antonio 36; Appalachian State 30; Air Force 16; Minnesota 13; Purdue 11; Utah State 8; Coastal Carolina 8; Penn State 5; UCLA 3; Fresno State 3; Mississippi State 2.
Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.