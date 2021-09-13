Ohio State plummets AP Top 25 College Football Poll but still in top 10

A fall was expected after a disappointing home loss for Ohio State at the hands of the Oregon Ducks. And fall the Bucks did, but not quite as far as the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which saw OSU land outside the top 10 down to the No. 11 spot.

AP voters were a little more kind and voted Ohio State at No. 9 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. Meanwhile, the Ducks vaulted all the way up to No. 4 after their impressive showing in the Horseshoe.

The Iowa Hawkeyes also made a big jump up to No. 5 with a win over in-state rival, Iowa State. This makes Iowa the highest-rated team in the Big Ten. Penn State comes in right behind the Buckeyes and the AP voters gave Michigan some love after beating Washington in primetime on Saturday evening coming in at No. 25.

POLL ALERT: Oregon, Iowa jump in AP Top 25 following losses by Ohio State, Iowa State; Arkansas has first ranking since '16. Full poll presented by @askRegions >> https://t.co/zIXKidRuN7 pic.twitter.com/yVgTJSTrbk — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) September 12, 2021

NEXT … Complete AP Top 25

Complete AP Top 25 College Football Poll

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Oklahoma

4. Oregon

5. Iowa

6. Clemson

7. Texas A&M

8. Cincinnati

9. Ohio State

10. Penn State

11. Florida

12. Notre Dame

13. UCLA

14. Iowa State

15. Virginia Tech

16. Coastal Carolina

17. Ole Miss

18. Wisconsin

19. Arizona State

20. Arkansas

21. North Carolina

22. Auburn

23. BYU

24. Miami

25. Michigan

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.