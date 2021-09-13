Ohio State plummets AP Top 25 College Football Poll but still in top 10
A fall was expected after a disappointing home loss for Ohio State at the hands of the Oregon Ducks. And fall the Bucks did, but not quite as far as the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which saw OSU land outside the top 10 down to the No. 11 spot.
AP voters were a little more kind and voted Ohio State at No. 9 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. Meanwhile, the Ducks vaulted all the way up to No. 4 after their impressive showing in the Horseshoe.
The Iowa Hawkeyes also made a big jump up to No. 5 with a win over in-state rival, Iowa State. This makes Iowa the highest-rated team in the Big Ten. Penn State comes in right behind the Buckeyes and the AP voters gave Michigan some love after beating Washington in primetime on Saturday evening coming in at No. 25.
POLL ALERT: Oregon, Iowa jump in AP Top 25 following losses by Ohio State, Iowa State; Arkansas has first ranking since '16.
Full poll presented by @askRegions >> https://t.co/zIXKidRuN7 pic.twitter.com/yVgTJSTrbk
— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) September 12, 2021
Complete AP Top 25 College Football Poll
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Oklahoma
4. Oregon
5. Iowa
6. Clemson
7. Texas A&M
8. Cincinnati
9. Ohio State
10. Penn State
11. Florida
12. Notre Dame
13. UCLA
14. Iowa State
15. Virginia Tech
16. Coastal Carolina
17. Ole Miss
18. Wisconsin
19. Arizona State
20. Arkansas
21. North Carolina
22. Auburn
23. BYU
24. Miami
25. Michigan
