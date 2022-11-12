'If (Ohio State plays) a team with a pulse, they struggle.' Desmond Howard on Buckeyes

Ohio State football comes into Saturday as significant favorites against Indiana, with the Hoosiers arriving at Ohio Stadium as 40.5-point underdogs.

But to ESPN analyst and "College GameDay" host Kirk Herbstreit, the Buckeyes still have his attention this week.

"It's an early kick. Ohio State has not looked up to their capabilities over the last three weeks," Herbstreit, a former Ohio State quarterback, said. "They press. Let the game come to you rather than try to make plays to make the committee and your fans happy."

The Buckeyes have failed to cover each of their last two spreads against Penn State and Northwestern despite remaining undefeated through their first nine games of the season.

ESPN analyst and "College GameDay" host Pat McAfee feels Ohio State has something to prove against the Hoosiers.

"It's going to get loud if Ohio State doesn't do damage to Indiana," McAfee said.

ESPN "College GameDay" analyst Desmond Howard, a former Michigan wide receiver and Heisman Trophy winner, said Ohio State should be aiming to get "style points" for the College Football Playoff committee against Indiana.

Herbstreit said he feels Ohio State should beat Indiana handedly. However, the said a big win is more about momentum heading into the final game of the Buckeyes' regular season.

"To me, it's more about building to the Michigan game," Herbstreit said. "It's about trying to get their train back on the track because the last three weeks haven't been there."

Herbstreit later said Ohio State has to be "better up front and run the football," saying that will be a big factor against the Wolverines.

Ohio State comes in as the No. 2 team in the country and are one of four teams that remain undefeated, along with No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU.

"They are blowing out inferior opponents," Howard said. "If they play a team with a pulse, they struggle."

