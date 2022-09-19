Ohio State’s playoff chances drop according to ESPN Playoff Predictor after Week 3

It sure looks like Ohio State is a team that’s starting to hit its stride right as the Big Ten season gets ready to get going full force. After a perceived slow start offensively, quarterback C.J. Stroud and the offense are now cooking with scarlet and gray gas after a few weeks under their belt.

Ohio State sits at 3-0 with the Wisconsin Badgers coming to town this weekend, and as long as the Buckeyes win out, you can bet that they’ll be in the College Football Playoff. Lose though, and all bets are off.

At that point, it’s not just what OSU does, but the rest of the country as well. To try and figure it all out, ESPN likes to flaunt its Allstate Playoff Predictor and updates the odds of college football teams making the CFP after each week’s set of games.

The Buckeyes were hovering around an 80% chance of making the playoffs from the preseason through last week’s game against Toledo, but now their chances have dropped. Here is a list of the top 13 teams with at least a 2% chance of making the College Football Playoff, with the new percentage of OSU getting in.

You can play around with different scenarios like winning out, having one-loss and still winning the conference and more for all the teams if you’d like by visiting ESPN and selecting the team you’d like to play around with.

Washington Huskies (3-0)

Nov 23, 2018; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington Huskies helmet sits during a football game against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Martin Stadium. The Huskies won 28-15. Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s chances of making the CFP

3%

Last Week

Less than 2% (not available)

Utah Utes (2-1)

Ohio State vs. Utah: 3 reasons Utes could be a problem in Rose Bowl

December 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes helmet pictured with rose following the victory against the Oregon Ducks in the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium. Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s chances of making the CFP

3%

Last Week

5% (down by 2%)

Tennessee Volunteers (3-0)

Nov 23, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Tennessee Volunteers helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s chances of making the CFP

13%

Last Week

11% (up by 2%)

Ole Miss Rebels (3-0)

Oct. 12, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s chances of making the CFP

13%

Last Week

Less than 2% (unavailable)

Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0)

Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s chances of making the CFP

15%

Last Week

6% (up by 9%)

Texas Longhorns (2-1)

Nov 10, 2018; Lubbock, TX, USA; A Texas Longhorns helmet on the sidelines during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s chances of making the CFP

16%

Last Week

19% (down by 3%)

Oklahoma Sooners (3-0)

Oklahoma helmets are seen before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s chances of making the CFP

18%

Last Week

5% (up by 13%)

USC Trojans (3-0)

Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; General overall view of the 2017 Cotton Bowl logo on the back of the helmet of Southern California Trojans long snapper Jake Olson at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s chances of making the CFP

20%

Last Week

20% (no change)

Michigan Wolverines (3-0)

Michigan analyst Ryan Osborn was allegedly coaching against NCAA rules

Nov 18, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; An Michigan Wolverines helmet during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s chances of making the CFP

31%

Last Week

25% (up by 6%)

Clemson Tigers (3-0)

The Clemson football helmet near the Fiesta Bowl trophy at the coaches’ press conference in Scottsdale, Arizona Friday, December 27, 2019. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s chances of making the CFP

36%

Last Week

45% (down by 9%)

Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0)

Ohio State Buckeye legend Charles Csuri passes away at age 99

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; A special rose helmet stripe adorns Thayer Munford’s helmet before the start of the 108th Rose Bowl Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s chances of making the CFP

67%

Last Week

80% (down by 13%)

Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0)

Jul 18, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet is shown on the main stage during SEC football media day at the College Football Hall of Fame. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s chances of making the CFP

76%

Last Week

84% (down by 8%)

Georgia Bulldogs (3-0)

Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s chances of making the CFP

80%

Last Week

70% (up by 10%)

