Ohio State players seem to know who the starting quarterback will be in the Cotton Bowl

After Ohio State football quarterback Kyle McCord entered the transfer portal, leaving QB1 vacant for the Buckeyes, many wondered who was going to be head coach Ryan Day’s guy.

Although there was no official announcement, when Devin Brown spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon, he may have tipped Day’s hand, saying that he was excited to get the opportunity to play.

Brown addressed the burn the boat tweet, explained that he was surprised by McCord leaving the program, his ankle injury, and plenty more. What stood out to me the most was the leadership aspect of the position and fulling taking the reins of winning over his teammates.

It’s going to be an exciting bowl game for the Buckeyes, especially considering Brown’s teammates have complimented his ability.

Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka on QB Devin Brown: "Not knocking Kyle, but Devin can move around better. He has a knack for extending the play when it's broken down… He's a great passer, provides the offense with a lot of energy. He's got a cannon too." 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/VWwzl1QiUL — The Silver Bulletin (@tSilverBulletin) December 12, 2023

Personally, I hope Brown does well, but also getting to see what Lincoln Kienholz can do. December 29 just got much more interesting.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire