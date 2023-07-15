Ohio State players headline youth football camp at Spartan Stadium

Jul. 15—After Lathan Ransom and four of his Ohio State football teammates were the headliners at a Next Gen youth football camp at Spartan Stadium on Saturday he recalled some of the football camps he'd been part of in his younger days.

"Most definitely the Lance Briggs camps would be the ones that stand out," Ransom said, referring to a former Chicago Bears linebacker who played at the University of Arizona, located in Ransom's hometown of Tucson, Ariz. "I was probably 10 years old, 11 years old and it definitely stuck with me ever since then.

"And then, of course, all the camps in high school like the Under Armour camps, the Nike camps — all those definitely stand out to me," Ransom said.

Around 100 young athletes got that same kind of chance Saturday to interact with five prominent Ohio State players — running backs Miyan Williams and Chip Trayanum, offensive lineman Donovan Jackson, defensive lineman Tyleik Williams, and Ransom, a safety.

Ransom emerged as a playmaker on OSU's defense and special teams last season. He started nine games and was third on the team in tackles with 74. He blocked punts against Indiana and Maryland in back to back games.

He also might be one of the toughest players on the Buckeyes roster. He suffered a broken leg in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2022 but missed only one game last season. And he had broken his hand earlier in the game when he got his blocked punt against Maryland.

Ransom studied his chances of being selected in the NFL draft after last season but decided to return to Ohio State for a fourth season.

During spring practice this year he said, "I didn't like the way I played last year. Being consistent is my big thing — consistent, consistent, consistent."

Asked Saturday what being consistent meant, he said, "It means every game being one of the best defensive backs in the nation. Consistent in coverage, consistent in all parts of the game. That's what consistent means."

Ohio State's first game will be Sept. 2 at Indiana. Preseason camp begins Aug. 3 "In general we've been locked in. But back to football starts Aug. 3," Ransom said.