What are Ohio State players getting paid to appear in college football video game?

Every day we get closer to the reintroduction of a video game classic with EA Sports recently releasing a teaser trailer and announcing its expectations for the game to release this summer. The NCAA video game franchise is being renamed “College Football 25” and for the first time we won’t have to download rosters online … and the players will be paid to be in the game.

EA Sports released the compensation package for players that enroll with each player receiving $600 and a copy of the game. Also coming with the new title, is a new price tag as standard video game prices have raised from $60 to $70.

There are approximately 11,000 players eligible to accept the offer and it is understood that this enrollment would be for the duration of the players’ collegiate career, but they will have the option to opt out of future iterations of the game if they so choose.

It is the dream of most to see themselves in a video game and I’m sure most players will enroll, but it will be interesting to see which players decide to decline the opportunity.

BREAKING: Over 5,500 Players have already signed up to be in EA Sports College Football 25! This means half of all FBS scholarship players have already agreed to be in the game in just 2 days! pic.twitter.com/x3z8O44Os1 — Slow Your Roll (@slowyourrollpod) February 24, 2024

