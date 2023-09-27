Ohio State players energized by Ryan Day's postgame rant: 'It showed his true emotion'

Ohio State coach Ryan Day’s fiery response to criticism of the Buckeyes’ toughness in the aftermath of a 17-14 comeback win at Notre Dame on Saturday night left his locker room energized.

“It showed his true emotion and how he feels about this team,” quarterback Kyle McCord said. “That fired up the guys a lot. You don't see too many head coaches after a game like that show that type of emotion, and for him to do that on that type of stage, it showed everyone on the team how much he really cares about us.”

The comments from Day, beginning in his postgame interview with NBC and continuing in his news conference, were largely directed at Lou Holtz, the former Notre Dame national championship-winning coach.

In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show the previous day, Holtz said the Buckeyes were not physical enough to prevail in the top-10 matchup when he picked the Irish over them the previous day, pointing to a trend from losses in previous seasons.

Day said he felt “really upset” and “disrespected” by the remarks from the 86-year-old Holtz, who was also an analyst with ESPN for a decade until 2015.

“We’re not going to stand for that,” Day said, “because it’s not even close to true.”

The Buckeyes’ players who spoke with reporters ahead of a practice Wednesday all felt as if Day’s emotional postgame, taking a public stance to push back on the narrative of them being a soft team, was a sign of support.

“We felt his love for us,” linebacker Cody Simon said. “We felt like he always has our back. So in turn, we have his back. We always say we’re behind Coach Day no matter what. He’s our leader. We’ll always have his back. It kind of came up in a lot of emotion at the end of the game.

“We love to have people who care and people who know that they have our back and we’ll have their back.”

The Buckeyes defeated the Irish at the final second when Chip Trayanum charged into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown.

“He was fired up,” Simon said. “I think our whole team was. We knew the stakes of that game, and we knew that toughness was going to be a defining factor for that game. It really always come to that one yard or that one play.”

It was emotion they understood.

“I fully support everything coach Day said and everything that he's going to say in the future,” wide receiver Emeka Egbuka said. “That's my head coach. We're all going to rally behind him, and we believe he can get us to where we want to be.”

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

