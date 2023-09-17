Which Ohio State players earned their Buckeye leaves against Western Kentucky

When you score 63-points like Ohio State Football did against Western Kentucky, there is a lot to like.

Both sides of the ball played extremely well, as evident by the score. The Buckeyes improved on the season to 3-0, as they continue to improve game over game, like many of their predecessors.

A top-10 matchup in South Bend against Notre Dame looming next weekend, but let’s not worry about that right now. Especially since there were a lot of very good performances which would earn them Buckeyes leaves.

Here are the players that I believe we will see next weekend with a whole lot more stickers on their helmets.

Quarterback Kyle McCord

13/15, 271 yards, and 3 touchdowns in ONE HALF. 6️⃣ god checking in @kylemccord16 pic.twitter.com/vof8QVo7Kk — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 16, 2023

Why

It’s easy to see why. After an opening touchdown drive, McCord was strip sacked and WKU recovered. It could have sent him spiraling, but he went right back to work after the defense held to just a field goal. He would engineer five more scoring drives to end the half. McCord would finish the day completing 82.6% of his throws for 318 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

Cornerback Denzel Burke

Denzel Burke forces a fumble, OSU recovers for a TD. Burke has definitely enjoyed a bounce-back season so far in 2023 pic.twitter.com/71Vx0pWF1u — Ian Valentino (@NFLDraftStudy) September 16, 2023

Why

The freshman season Burke has returned, and it’s showing. A big game for the junior last week, grabbing a pick and followed it up with week with great coverage and forcing a fumble. Having a lock-down corner is a luxury for this defense.

Cornerback Davison Igbinosun

The @ohiostatefb defense wasted no time getting the ball back 💪 pic.twitter.com/JcnnYfqzo1 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 16, 2023

Why

The secondary had themselves a game and the transfer is a big reason why. He also had a great day in coverage, and when he did allow a catch, he’s forcing the receiver out of bounds or tackling them right away. Igbinosun is always around the ball and was rewarded by jumping on a loose ball. A massive addition to the unit.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson

Another one for TreVeyon Henderson 💪 He adds on another TD for @OhioStateFB 🌰 pic.twitter.com/339X9enbej — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 16, 2023

Why

A healthy Henderson, is an elite Henderson. Like Burke, the back had an off sophomore year, but has come back with a big third season. A season high in carries, resulted in a season high in yards, 88, with two scores. He added a catch for 27-yards on a third-and-short too. Big game from Henderson.

Offensive line*

Sep 9, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates the touchdown with offensive lineman Carson Hinzman (75) during the second half against the Youngstown State Penguins at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Why

You may be wondering why the asterisk, it’s due to the strip stack on McCord. They looked unorganized on a blitz and paid for it. The good part is that this unit cleaned up their play and helped the offense roll up 562 yards. Of those yards, 204 were on the ground on 33 attempts, going for 6.2 yards a try. Big time game from this group, even with a few penalties.

Cornerback Jordan Hancock

Apr 15, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, United States; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jordan Hancock (7) fist pumps after the Ohio State Buckeyes spring game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday morning. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

Football Ceb Osufb Spring Game Ohio State At Ohio State

Why

The good outweighed the bad for Hancock today. He was called for a pass interference, but was also good in coverage. A forced fumble, that can be seen above, helped Hancock to a big day. Many on this unit had impressive performances.

Linebacker Steele Chambers

Why

Multiple big plays from Chambers this afternoon. Third down stops, good tackling in general and the exclamation point, an interception. The linebacker ended up second on the team with 8 tackles, behind Tommy Eichenberg. Overall a very good game from Chambers.

Defensive tackle Tyleik Williams

The Buckeyes can't stop scoring 🌰🔝 The @OhioStateFB defense adds on a TD 🔒 pic.twitter.com/4IvF8rU6lK — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 16, 2023

Why

A stop on a third-and-1, jumping on a loose ball in the end zone, and a sack. Williams had himself a game. The defensive tackle had seven stops as well, which is surely going to earn him much more playing time. The junior is breaking out in a big way.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

MARVIN HARRISON JR. 🌰🙌 There's just no catching the @OhioStateFB WR ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/M1kkQa9sA7 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 16, 2023

Why

Are you surprised by Harrison Jr.’s bounce back after a so-so Week 1? I’m not, it was just an off game. Another monster game for the potential first pick of the NFL draft, going for 126 yards and two scores on five catches. The broadcast mentioned that Harrison Jr. was nursing a sprained ankle all of last year, which is why we are seeing an uptick in speed. If that was an injured season, watch out for the rest of this one.

The freshman

Why

Two of the more impressive freshman in the 2023 class made huge plays this afternoon. Wide receiver Carnell Tate, who has gotten first team reps, found the end zone for the first time, with Devin Brown getting credit for his first throwing score. So did cornerback Jermaine Mathews, which gives the corners another pick on the year after getting shut out last year. Big game from these to future big time contributors.

