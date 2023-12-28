Do Ohio State players care about Cotton Bowl vs. Mizzou? Returning Buckeyes say yes

ARLINGTON, Texas — There’s no secret a Cotton Bowl berth is a big deal for Missouri football.

The Tigers are heading to their first New Year’s Six Bowl game, and their first visit to the Cotton Bowl since the 2013 season. A matchup with college football blue-blood Ohio State is sure to, and likely already has, draw eyes to a program seemingly on the rise.

Ohio State, last season, was in the College Football Playoff and ran Michigan to the wire in its regular-season finale this year in its bid to return to the selection committee’s top four teams.

Tall order, big stage.

So, for the 15 minutes of MU’s portion of practice open to the media Wednesday afternoon, the Tigers spent their time … playing a game of kickball.

The Missouri offense squared off against the Tigers' defense in the playground game, before joining up for a 'home-run derby' in front of one of the goalposts inside AT&T Stadium.

In the game, right tackle Armand Membou kicked an inside-the-park home run, greatly aided by a drop in center field by a member of MU’s scout team. Backup defensive tackle Jalen Marshall likely committed a running lane violation, clinging onto Membou’s shirt as he rounded third base, which was set up on the 25-yard line on the home field of the Dallas Cowboys — not the Texas Rangers, which are set up shop down the road.

A request for Membou’s exit velocity on the run-scoring hit was, rightfully, ignored by a Missouri team spokesperson.

It was a fun activity at a lofty venue. The list of people who have played a kickball home-run derby in Jerry World is surely short. The activity may have relieved some gravitas surrounding the occasion ahead of Friday evening’s game in Arlington.

A tradition since 2015, Goodyear honors the competitors of the 88th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, University of Missouri and The Ohio State University, with intricate, handcrafted sculptures of their mascots made collectively from 280 Goodyear-branded tires by artist Blake McFarland are seen on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Sculptures will be donated to the respective schools following the game on Friday, Dec. 29 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Meanwhile, across the hall, questions for Ohio State coaches and players often turned to who was, and who was not, playing.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson said he questioned returning, but ultimately believed it to be the correct path for him. The Buckeyes (11-1) lost their starting quarterback, Kyle McCord, to the transfer portal. Wide receiver Julian Fleming is transferring, too.

Projected top-five pick and fellow wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., just like linebacker Tommy Eichelberg, is not expected to play, even despite offensive coordinator Brian Hartline’s best attempts to keep the decision a mystery.

"He (Harrison) was on the bike, right?" Hartline said. "Keeping his legs warm in between periods, right?"

Missouri (10-2) hasn’t had a single opt-out and hasn’t lost any significant reps to the portal. The Tigers are set to only go without injured corner Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper against the Buckeyes.

You’d be forgiven for believing the playoff contenders and perennial powerhouse might view the Cotton Bowl as a less exciting stage than the Tigers, who are playing in their first New Year’s Six Bowl game since the FBS era started, and perhaps the biggest matchup in recent Missouri history.

Ohio State wide receiver Xavier Johnson said there’s a stereotype about the Buckeyes — one he doesn’t believe holds water.

“So I’ve heard, there's kind of a stereotype that Ohio State has some divas,” Johnson said. … “We see the way we approach the game, we see the way that we play the game; if you look at how we play for each other, that narrative isn't necessarily true. So, I think that when it comes to this game, specifically, you're gonna see a whole bunch of hungry young men, hungry brothers, who are coming out, trying to put a stamp on the 2023 season.

“We pour so much into it, we sacrifice so much, and it's only right that we go out there and give it our best and give it our all to finish off this season.”

The recent commitments to the Cotton Bowl back that up.

The Buckeyes are returning likely draft picks in cornerback Denzel Burke, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, Henderson and many, many more.

Devin Brown, who will start at quarterback for the Buckeyes, questioned why anyone wouldn’t care about one of the biggest games on the college football calendar.

Tight end Cade Stover, likely playing his last game as a Buckeye, said he thinks Missouri is "hyped up for it," but that OSU is going to "be ready for it, too."

Johnson, who also is likely to close his Ohio State career, elaborated.

“I think it's important not to minimize the game,” Johnson said. “But I think that you do that by having the right guys in a locker room, having the guys who are going to appreciate the game, not just because it's against (a certain team) or if it's in the CFP or whatnot, but just appreciate the game because we love the game. …

“If you have to motivate somebody to go out there and play on a national stage, you need to get the wrong guy. Coach Day did a great job … bringing in men who love the game and who appreciate the game and who aren't gonna minimize another opportunity, because you never know when it's going to be your last.”

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Do Ohio State players care about Cotton Bowl vs. Mizzou? Returning Buckeyes say yes