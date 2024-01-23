Ohio State places 13 signees on 247Sports final updated rankings

Like they do most recruiting cycles, Ohio State football signs multiple high end projects.

That didn’t change for the 2024 class, as the Buckeyes signed a group of twenty total commits, an astounding thirteen of them made 247Sports final recruiting rankings.

Keep in mind that this is not their composite rankings, these are their in-house ones which may be different than what we normally say the signees rankings are.

Regardless of what we typically use, it’s another impressive haul for head coach Ryan Day and once again reloads the program with an influx of talent. Found out below where each of Ohio State’s signees landed on 247Sports final rankings update.

No. 1 Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith

"Ohio State-bound wide receiver Jeremiah Smith never really gave us a reason to look elsewhere following a dominant week at the All-American Bowl." – @Andrew_Ivins Smith becomes the first WR to finish ranked No. 1 and earn a grade of 101. Watch 📺: https://t.co/9RAcalMsNa pic.twitter.com/Wt51qcQWHO — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 23, 2024

Smith held onto the top ranking and will finish the cycle as the best recruit in the country. He is expected to make an immediate impact for the Ohio State offense despite him being a true freshman.

No. 20 Quarterback Julian Sayin

5 star Bama QB commit Julian Sayin is insane. One of the most accurate high school QBs I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/AmOcT67OMG — Andrew Ferrelli (@Andrew_Ferrelli) September 9, 2023

Although Sayin initially enrolled at Alabama, thus him not having an Ohio State logo next to his name, he transferred over the weekend. He’s the nations No. 3 quarterback in this cycle with a very bright future.

No. 33 Defensive end Eddrick Houston

Ohio State signee Eddrick Houston 👀 pic.twitter.com/S2QymOSlg9 — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) January 2, 2024

The early enrolling end should contribute early for the loaded Buckeye defense. That should tell you just how good Houston is.

No. 51 Cornerback Aaron Scott

Top 50 CB Aaron Scott Jr. pulled the Ohio State jersey out the Michigan backpack to make his commitment💀https://t.co/qKvZK2fvmmpic.twitter.com/x9yq7VwAVW — On3 (@On3sports) July 30, 2023

The top Ohioan in 247Sports list, Scott is clearly one of the nations best. He’s the No. 5 corner in the country.

No. 59 Wide receiver Mylan Graham

Ohio State 5⭐️ WR commit Mylan Graham pic.twitter.com/87x2Iz30R5 — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) April 5, 2023

One of the few non-early enrolling players, Graham is overshadowed by his classmate Smith, but he’s extremely talented in his own right.

No. 61 Quarterback Air Noland

In the midst of a court storming Buckeye fans got their first introduction to Air Noland yesterday. I think he took about a 100 selfies with fans before finishing off the celebration by singing Carmen Ohio as a Buckeye for the first time. pic.twitter.com/oxqWGxCcf3 — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) January 22, 2024

Even with Sayin now in the class, Noland came to Columbus to compete and understands there will always be high level quarterbacks in the room. Injuries kept his senior season production down, but the talent is there for the lefty.

No. 126 Running back James Peoples

Proud to be onboard ‼️ https://t.co/HByXrgUCy0 — James (@James_peoples17) January 13, 2024

The No. 7 back in the country, Peoples is already on campus to try and play early. If he does, which isn’t too likely, it means that he’s among the best in the country, not just in Columbus.

No. 151 Cornerback Bryce West

Top-Rated 2024 Cornerback IGA Scores We're excited to unveil our top-rated corners, determined through our revolutionary In-Game Athleticism (IGA) Score™, a measure of in-game athleticism derived from position-specific metrics extracted by our innovative tracking technology.… pic.twitter.com/dRz80jfr3u — Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) December 28, 2023

It’s a bit lower than many expected, but West is still one of the best in the country. He most likely will redshirt and then see time early in year two.

No. 181 Interior offensive lineman Ian Moore

The top offensive lineman in the Buckeyes class, Moore enters at a great time to contribute early with new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien not guaranteeing anyone’s job. He has the size and ability to play early.

No. 203 Linebacker Payton Pierce

Happy birthday pops! Best man and leader I’ve ever met. Wouldn’t have accomplished any of this without you, love you! @GenoPierce pic.twitter.com/LatH3PPXdY — Payton Pierce (@payton_pierce26) January 22, 2024

Another Buckeye that had injury issues in high school, Pierce can make an impact if healthy. However, don’t expect an early one from the Texan.

No. 212 Linebacker Garrett Stover

#Buckeyes LB Garrett Stover working on his drops. pic.twitter.com/6ygeVovZwS — Marc Givler (@MarcGivler) January 3, 2024

Like Pierce, Stover most likely won’t see the field in year one. He’ll have a great chance to contribute after most likely redshirting this fall.

No. 223 Defensive lineman Dominic Kirks

🚨BREAKING🚨 4-star DL Dominic Kirks has committed to Ohio State🌰 More from @ChadSimmons_: https://t.co/o5GaMVj8Vr pic.twitter.com/E66onFfgn9 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 20, 2024

The late commit has yet to sign, but should do that barring a change of heart in February. Ohio State was able to keep one of the best in-state prospects home after Kirks initially committed to Washington.

No. 233 Tight End Max LeBlanc

Another redshirt candidate, there are multiple upperclassmen ahead of LeBlanc on the depth chart. He will have a chance to make an impact in a few years.

