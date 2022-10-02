Ohio State picks up more first place votes, closes gap on Alabama and Georgia in USA TODAY Coaches Poll

A little at a time I guess.

The Ohio State football team seems to continue to be penalized by looking like a work in progress during Week 1 vs. Notre Dame. Since then, though, the Buckeyes have continued to look like what we thought they would on offense, with the defense continuing to be much more productive and aggressive than what we saw last season.

After the last impressive win over Rutgers, Ohio State still remained at No. 3 in the USA TODAY Sport AFCA Coaches Poll, but picked up some more first-place votes and has closed the gap on both Alabama (1) and Georgia (2), who have flipped spots this week.

Both SEC schools have also looked suspect in one or two games this year but seem to not be under the same scrutiny since it happened later in the season. But whatever, it really doesn’t matter anyway because the College Football Playoff rankings are all that mean anything and those don’t come out for a few weeks yet.

Here’s how the top ten of the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll looks after Week 5, with the complete poll following.

Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0)

Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 990

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 10/NR

Last Week | 12 (⇑ 2)

Ole Miss Rebels (5-0)

Oct. 12, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1082

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 9/24

Last Week | 11 (⇑ 2)

Tennessee Volunteers (4-0)

Nov 23, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Tennessee Volunteers helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1142

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 8/NR

Last Week | 9 (⇑ 1)

Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-0)

Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Oklahoma State Cowboys helmet during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1225

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 7/11

Last Week | 7 (no change)

USC Trojans (5-0)

Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; General overall view of the 2017 Cotton Bowl logo on the back of the helmet of Southern California Trojans long snapper Jake Olson at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1247

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 6/15

Last Week | 6 (no change)

Clemson Tigers (5-0)

The Clemson football helmet near the Fiesta Bowl trophy at the coaches’ press conference in Scottsdale, Arizona Friday, December 27, 2019. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1352

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 4/5

Last Week | 5 (no change)

Michigan Wolverines (5-0)

Dec 30, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A Michigan Wolverines football helmet sits on the field prior to the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Michigan Wolverines at Hard Rock Stadium. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1374

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 4/6

Last Week | 4 (no change)

Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0)

Oct. 1, 2022; Columbus; A stick-ladden Ohio State Buckeyes helmet sits on the turf during warmups before Saturday’s game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Columbus. Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1492

First Place Votes | 7

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 2/3

Last Week | 3 (no change)

Georgia Bulldogs (5-0)

Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1545

First Place Votes | 23

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 1/3

Last Week | 1 (⇓ 1)

Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0)

Jul 18, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet is shown on the main stage during SEC football media day at the College Football Hall of Fame. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1568

First Place Votes | 34

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 1/2

Last Week | 2 (⇑ 1)

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after Week 5

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Alabama 5-0 1,568 (34) +1 2 Georgia 5-0 1,545 (23) -1 3 Ohio State 5-0 1,492 (4) – 4 Michigan 5-0 1,374 – 5 Clemson 5-0 1,352 – 6 Southern California 5-0 1,247 – 7 Oklahoma State 4-0 1,225 – 8 Tennessee 4-0 1,142 +1 9 Ole Miss 5-0 1,082 +2 10 Penn State 5-0 990 +2 11 Utah 4-1 919 +2 12 Oregon 4-1 823 +3 13 Kentucky 4-1 811 -5 14 North Carolina State 4-1 732 -4 15 Wake Forest 4-1 668 +6 16 Brigham Young 4-1 594 +4 17 Kansas 5-0 433 +10 18 Texas Christian 4-0 425 +14 19 UCLA 5-0 421 +19 20 Kansas State 4-1 324 +10 21 Syracuse 5-0 306 +4 22 Baylor 3-2 230 -8 23 Mississippi State 4-1 194 +12 24 Washington 4-1 161 -6 25 Arkansas 3-2 141 -6

Schools Dropped Out

No. 16 Oklahoma; No. 17 Texas A&M; No. 22 Florida State; No. 23 Minnesota; No. 24 Pittsburgh.

Others Receiving Votes

Cincinnati 140; Louisiana State 89; Florida State 74; Florida 41; Washington State 38; Maryland 37; James Madison 30; Minnesota 23; Texas 22; Texas A&M 20; Air Force 20; Oklahoma 19; Coastal Carolina 11; Purdue 10; North Carolina 9; Tulane 6; Notre Dame 5; Illinois 3; Central Florida 2; Pittsburgh 1; Duke 1.

