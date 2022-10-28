Ohio State picks up crystal ball predictions for two highly touted recruits

We’re mid-way through the 2022 college football season and Ohio State is looking like a real national championship contender. Even though the schedule has been lackluster thanks to opponents not living up to their hype, the Buckeyes have taken care of business in dominating fashion.

Because Ohio State is such a high-profile school, the Bucks have played some big games on the national stage. And with those games come some high-profile recruits that are checking things out in Columbus. There has been no shortage of four and five-star prospects littering the sidelines of Ohio Stadium from week to week.

As the early recruiting period draws closer, those remaining uncommitted recruits are narrowing their choices and deciding on the best fit for their future. Recently Ohio State picked up crystal ball predictions to land two highly coveted players, one in the 2023 class and one in the 2024 class.

Let’s take a look.

Damon Wilson - 2023 Edge Rusher

Damon Wilson is the No. 3 edge rusher in the country according to 247Sports composite rankings and the No. 19 player overall. Ohio State has been in a recruiting battle for Wilson who is a Florida native. Most experts believe it has come down to a race between Georgia and OSU.

Recruiting experts Steve Wiltfong and Bill Kurelic gave crystal ball predictions in favor of the Buckeyes in mid-October. Now Ohio State insider Matt Parker of Letterman Row has given his crystal ball prediction for Wilson to land with the scarlet and gray.

Ohio State insider @MattParkerLR has placed an expert prediction for the Buckeyes to land 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson🌰https://t.co/Y9nGyJfWon pic.twitter.com/kInPOzDjQT — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) October 27, 2022

With only two defensive linemen committed in the 2023 class, this would be a huge win for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes. And Ohio State is still hot on the trail for the likes of Keon Keely and Matayo Uiagalelia, with the latter being the more likely of the two. It may go without saying, the Buckeyes need to land at least one of these three, but two would be twice as nice.

Jeremiah Smith - 2024 Wide Receiver

Stop me if you’ve heard this before… Ohio State is in the running for a top-ranked wide receiver. Jeremiah Smith, the No. 1 ranked receiver in the 2024 class and the No. 2 overall player behind Buckeye commit Dylan Raiola, has been trending toward OSU for some time. That trend doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

Smith was recently scheduled to visit Michigan this weekend for the rivalry matchup with Michigan State but has canceled his trip. Shortly thereafter, Ohio State was given a crystal ball prediction to land the coveted receiver from Michigan insider EJ Holland of On3.

Michigan insider @EJHollandOn3 has placed an expert prediction for Ohio State to land 2024 5-star WR Jeremiah Smith🌰https://t.co/FwCcj1H517 pic.twitter.com/iRa5oV20Uy — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) October 27, 2022

Smith has received several projections to Columbus but to see it come from a Michigan recruiting expert has to sting a little for the Wolverines. Smith has NFL bloodlines as the cousin of Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Geno Smith. He would also be the highest-rated receiver ever to sign with Ohio State, which is saying something considering the talent that has been running routes in scarlet and gray in recent history.

This would obviously be another huge win for Brian Hartline and the Buckeyes should Smith give his verbal pledge. Of course, nothing is set in stone until pen meets paper but it never hurts to make a good impression early.

We’ll keep you in the loop as things develop with the next wave of talent to land in Ohio Stadium.

