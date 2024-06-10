Ohio State picks up commitment from elite safety

Jun. 10—Ohio State added another big piece to its 2025 recruiting class over the weekend.

Faheem Delane announced his verbal commitment Sunday, pushing Ohio State into the top spot in the national rankings ahead of Notre Dame, Clemson, USC and Alabama.

The 6-3, 195-pound Delane is the No. 34 player in 247Sports Composite national rankings and the No. 2 safety prospect. The Our Lady Good Counsel High School product is also the top-ranked player Maryland.

Defensive back recruiting is has been red-hot for Ohio State with five commitments in this class already, including cornerbacks Devin Sanchez of Houston, Texas, and Na'eem Offord of Birmingham, Ala. They are both five-star prospects and rank 1-2 in the country at their position.

Delane is the third safety joining DeShawn Stewart of Wayne, N.J. and Cody Haddad of Cleveland St. Ignatius, who are both three-star prospects.

Secondary coach Tim Walton's success so far this year comes after he also snagged five DBs last year, including five-star cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. of Springfield.

Safety is an important position in Jim Knowles' 4-2-5 defense, and recruiting potential difference-makers at the positions was a struggle over the past two years when Perry Eliano coached the group.

He has been replaced by Matt Guerrieri, who had a long history of working with Knowles.

Two of the three projected starters at safety this fall are seniors — boundary safety Lathan Ransom and nickel Jordan Hancock — but Dealne can join a group that features highly-rated 2023 recruits Caleb Downs and Malik Hartford if he follows through with his recruitment and joins the program next year.