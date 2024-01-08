Ohio State parts ways with safeties coach Perry Eliano.

After much speculation about coaching changes on the football team, the first domino has fallen. Ryan Day has informed safeties coach, Perry Eliano that he will not be retained for the 2024 season.

Eliano signed a two-year deal in 2022, but that contract will not be renewed. In Ohio State’s official announcement, it was stated that a search for his successor is ongoing.

Ohio State will not retain safeties coach Perry Eliano next season. pic.twitter.com/hXwtyE2Giw — Eleven Warriors (@11W) January 8, 2024

