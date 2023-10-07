Ohio State overwhelms Maryland in second half after slow start

Ohio State took on Maryland in its first game since their thrilling last second victory over Notre Dame two weeks ago and came away with a 37-17 win to move to 5-0.

The Buckeyes had a very slow start as an error on special teams set up a short field for a Maryland touchdown on their first drive. The offense struggled mightily to move the ball throughout the first half as they were stopped on their first five drives.

Ohio State’s defense came up big at numerous times throughout the game including a fourth down stop in the first quarter and a third quarter interception from Lathan Ransom. The biggest play of the game however was a 24-yard pick six from Josh Proctor to get the Buckeyes on the scoreboard.

The offense woke up in the second half as after Maryland scored on its opening drive of the half the Buckeyes scored 27 unanswered points.

Marvin Harrison Jr. powered the offense as he had eight catches for 163 yards and a touchdown including a miraculous catch along the sideline on a 2nd down and 33.

Ultimately, the slow start offensively was concerning for Buckeye nation but they were able to execute well in the second half and pull away for a 20-point victory. All eyes move forward to next week as Ohio State travels to West Lafayette to play Purdue in a noon game.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Evan Bachman on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire