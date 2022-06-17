Ohio State overwhelming favorite to win Big Ten according to ESPN FPI

Ohio State has long been the flag-bearer of the Big Ten, but that was challenged last year by — yes — those Michigan Wolverines. Jim Harbaugh finally got the scarlet and gray monkey off his back and has now been crowned the savior of the program.

Congrats on the one-hit-wonder.

It was a disappointing year for the Buckeyes, but one that most programs would love to have. Still, things are measured in Columbus by division, conference, and national title aspirations, so many are ready to make good on those goals again in 2022.

And, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index, Ohio State has a massive chance of reclaiming a Big Ten championship in 2022 and restoring the rightful balance of the universe in central Ohio and Ann Arbor. OSU has an overwhelming percentage chance of hoisting the Big Ten trophy in Indianapolis according to the FPI metrics and we’re here to love every bit of it.

But how do things line up from there? What teams do EPSN believe will challenge the Buckeyes? Here is what the ESPN FPI says are each Big Ten team’s chances of winning the conference this fall.

Four tied at 0% chance

Oct 30, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights placeholder Adam Korsak (94) pats teammate and placekicker Valentino Ambrosio (1) on the helmet after a field goal in the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Teams with no shot according to ESPN FPI

Illinois Fighting Illini

Indiana Hoosiers

Northwestern Wildcats

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Maryland Terrapins

Nov 7, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) runs with the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI’s Percent Chance of Winning the Big Ten

0.2%

Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell signals to his receivers prior to taking the snap in the third quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

ESPN FPI’s Percent Chance of Winning the Big Ten

1.3%

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nov 20, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) drops back for a pass in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI’s Percent Chance of Winning the Big Ten

1.4%

Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes players Ryan Gersonde (2) Riley Moss (33) quarterback Spencer Petras (7) wide receiver Max Cooper (19) and defensive back Jack Koerner (28) get pumped up before an NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

ESPN FPI’s Percent Chance of Winning the Big Ten

1.7%

Michigan State Spartans

Dec 31, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Connor Cook (18) in action against Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half of the 2015 CFP semifinal at the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI’s Percent Chance of Winning the Big Ten

2.2%

Nebraska Cornhuskers

What Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said about Ohio State postgame

Nov 6, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost (right) looks onto the field during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI’s Percent Chance of Winning the Big Ten

3.5%

Penn State Nittany Lions

Ohio State Football 2020 schedule: Ranking the games by difficulty

Dec 28, 2019; Arlington, Texas, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin celebrates with wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) and quarterback Sean Clifford (14) after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Memphis Tigers at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI’s Percent Chance of Winning the Big Ten

4.3%

Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) runs for a long first down in the third quarter against Nebraska Cornhuskers safety Myles Farmer (4) during their football game Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

ESPN FPI’s Percent Chance of Winning the Big Ten

4.7%

Michigan Wolverines

Ohio State vs. Michigan did massive numbers for Fox | Buckeyes Wire

Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97), linebacker Michael Barrett (23), and defensive back Vincent Gray (4) celebrate behind Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

ESPN FPI’s Percent Chance of Winning the Big Ten

7.2%

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State football single-game and mini-plan tickets to go on sale

Jan 1, 2022; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) after making a catch for a touchdown against the Utah Utes in the fourth quarter during the 2022 Rose Bowl college football game at the Rose Bowl. Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI’s Percent Chance of Winning the Big Ten

73.6%

