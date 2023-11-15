Ohio State overtaken by Georgia for top spot in College Football Playoff rankings

Ohio State is no longer atop the College Football Playoff rankings.

It was overtaken Tuesday night by Georgia, the two-time defending champion, as the teams flip flopped among the top spots.

The Buckeyes’ hold on the No. 1 position lasted two weeks following the release of the first of the six rankings on Halloween.

The movement was a result of diverging resumes.

Since the initial reveal, the Bulldogs have won consecutive games over teams ranked by the selection committee. That included a 52-17 beatdown of Mississippi in a statement last Saturday. The Rebels had been as high as No. 9 a week ago before falling to No. 13 in the aftermath.

Georgia joined Ohio State and Washington as the remaining unbeaten Power Five conference teams with two top-25 victories. The Bulldogs also defeated Missouri on Nov. 4, and the Tigers rose to No. 8 this week following their win over Tennessee, which is No. 18.

The strength of the Buckeyes’ triumph over Penn State last month took a hit as the Nittany Lions fell to Michigan on Saturday, bumping them down two spots to No. 12. They also hold a win at No. 19 Notre Dame.

On the margin of the Buckeyes' resume, it did not help that Wisconsin lost to Northwestern, dropping their record to 5-5 overall, and leaving the Buckeyes with one fewer victory over a team with a winning record.

Boo Corrigan, the athletic director at North Carolina State who chairs the committee, said members are "looking at the totality of the schedule as we go through this."

Corrigan added there was, "active strong debate in the room," before they settled on Georgia at No. 1 and Ohio State at No. 2.

The rest of the top-five remained unchanged with Michigan at No. 3, Florida State at No. 4 and Washington at No. 5. All top-five teams are 10-0 overall.

It's possible Georgia could strengthen its hold on the No. 1 ranking this weekend as it visits Tennessee. The Buckeyes host unranked Minnesota, which is 5-5 overall after suffering two consecutive losses.

The Huskies are the only top-five team set to face a ranked opponent on Saturday with a trip to Oregon State.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

