Ohio State overcomes slow start to pull away from Maryland, 37-17

Ohio State’s first half was so dismal that the Buckeyes were fortunate to be tied.

Then Maryland scored a touchdown on the first drive of the third quarter to regain the lead.

A sense of dread pervaded the crowd of 104,974 at Ohio Stadium.

Could undefeated but unranked Maryland, which had been outscored 250-74 in its previous four games in the Horseshoe, really beat the Buckeyes for the first time? The Terrapins, with star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, looked intent on proving they belonged with the Big Ten’s big boys.

Then No. 4 Ohio State suddenly awoke from its extended stupor. The Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) scored the game’s final 27 points for a 37-17 victory Saturday afternoon.

“The No. 1 goal is to be 1-0 on Saturday, so check that box,” coach Ryan Day said. “We want to play well in the second half. Check that box. We want to start fast and didn't get that done, so we're going to look at why that is.”

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord completed 14 of his final 18 passes for 277 yards. Marvin Harrison Jr., who spent the off week rehabbing a sprained right ankle, caught eight passes for 163 yards.

Ohio State tied the game at 17 on a 4-yard touchdown run by Chip Trayanum after a 37-yard completion to Julian Fleming. The Buckeyes took its first lead on a field goal with just over 2 minutes left in the third quarter.

Ohio State then dominated the fourth quarter. Harrison made an over-the-shoulder catch for 37 yards on second-and-33. On the next play, McCord found an open Cade Stover, and the tight end scored on a 44-yarder.

A 17-yard touchdown pass to Harrison three minutes later made it 34-17 and ended any doubt.

The contrast between the game’s start and finish was stark. Almost everything that could go wrong in the first 2½ quarters did. The Buckeyes gained only 70 yards in their first five possessions. McCord completed only 5 of his first 12 passes for 43 yards.

"Early on, I feel I missed some opportunities or saw it just a second late, so that's on nobody else but myself," McCord said.

Ohio State’s running game without injured TreVeyon Henderson could never get going. Trayanum and Miyan Williams combined for only 84 yards in 26 carries behind an offensive line that both struggled to open holes and provide consistent pass protection.

Special teams were no better. A botched snap on a punt on Ohio State’s opening possession set up a Maryland touchdown to set the tone for the first half.

Only Ohio State’s defense kept it from becoming truly ugly. The Buckeyes stuffed Maryland on fourth-and-1 from the OSU 29 and stiffened when Maryland got to the Buckeye 3 on its next possession to force a field goal.

Still, with the offense doing nothing, the Buckeyes needed their defense to do even more. Safety Josh Proctor obliged. He diagnosed a pass play, stepped in front of the Maryland receiver for the interception and returned it 24 yards for a touchdown to give the Buckeyes the spark they needed.

“We knew they like to go in a so-called bunch and bring the running back out,” Proctor said. “(Tagovailoa) he likes to throw the checkdown, so my eyes were just on the backfield and I'm just reading and reacting.”

Ohio State tied the score on a field goal following McCord completions of 58 and 19 yards to Harrison.

Maryland (5-1, 2-1) had a chance to regain the lead before halftime but blew it with bad clock management. The Terrapins had no timeouts left from the OSU 18 with 16 seconds left. Tagovailoa completed a 4-yard pass, but OSU tackled the receiver inbounds and time expired.

The Terrapins' touchdown to start the third quarter proved to be a last gasp. Ohio State’s defense clamped down on Tagovailoa after that. He finished 21-of-41 for 196 yards, almost 100 yards fewer than his Big Ten-leading average. The Buckeyes sacked him twice.

“If you had said that (would be his stat line) going into the game, I probably would have would have signed on the dotted line on that one, so job well done,” Day said.

“Overall, I was pleased with the second half but not the first.”

McCord finished 19 of 29 for 320 yards and two touchdowns.

"If we could replicate what we did in the second half in the first half, I think it's a completely different game, and a lot of that starts with me," McCord said.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: After shaky start, Buckeyes dominate Maryland late for 37-17 victory.