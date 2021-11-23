Ohio State, other contenders CFP odds updated by FiveThirtyEight
As we get closer and closer to the end of the season, the conference championship games, and the final College Football Playoff Rankings, we know you are interested in how the odds keep changing with Ohio State being in the thick of the hunt once again.
So, we check in with FiveThirtyEight twice a week to see how their College Football Playoff Predictions change — once after each weekend’s games, and then again after that week’s release of the CFP Rankings. Yes, they change that frequently because where the committee places teams matters.
So, we’re at it again. The Buckeyes just got done running a top ten Michigan State team off the field 56-7, so you would expect the odds to climb, and maybe the committee will actually vault OSU up a couple of spots in the rankings that will be released on Tuesday evening,
But back to the odds and predictions. Here’s how FiveThirtyEight sees the odds for Ohio State and other contenders playing out after all the games this past weekend. We go ten deep with all the teams that have over a 10% chance still.
Baylor Bears (9-2)
Nov 13, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; A view of the Baylor Bears students and fans as they celebrate with linebacker Terrel Bernard (2) on the field after the game between the Baylor Bears and the Oklahoma Sooners at McLane Stadium. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Remaining Regular Season Schedule
11/27 – vs. Texas Tech
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
14% (down from 10%)
Chances if win out
26% (down from 35%)
Oregon Ducks (9-2)
Sep 11, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Remaining Regular Season Schedule
11/27 – vs. Oregon State
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
18% (down from 41%)
Chances if win out
48% (down from >99%)
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1)
Sep 5, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. (5) celebrates with running back Kyren Williams (23) after a touchdown in the second quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Remaining Regular Season Schedule
11/27 – at Stanford
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
19% (down from 23%)
Chances if win out
22% (down from 31%)
Oklahoma Sooners (10-1)
OU’s Jadon Haselwood (11) and Spencer Rattler (7) celebrate after a touchdown during a 76-0 win against Western Carolina on Saturday night in Norman. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Remaining Regular Season Schedule
11/27 – at Oklahoma State
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
23% (up from 20%)
Chances if win out
87% (up from 86%)
Michigan Wolverines (10-1)
Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh walks on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Remaining Regular Season Schedule
11/27 – vs. Ohio State
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
31% (up from 24%)
Chances if win out
>99% (up from 83%)
Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-1)
Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders (3) celebrates during a 24-14 win against Baylor on Oct. 2. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Remaining Regular Season Schedule
11/27 – vs. Oklahoma
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
43% (up from 33%)
Chances if win out
98% (up from 95%)
Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1)
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) races up the sideline ahead of Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Jamari Brown (7) and safety Marvin Grant (4) during the first quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Remaining Regular Season Schedule
11/27 – at Michigan
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
49% (up from 40%)
Chances if win out
>99% (up from 99%)
Cincinnati Bearcats (11-0)
Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Michael Young Jr. (8), left, and quarterback Desmond Ridder celebrates after Ridder ran the ball toward the end zone that set up a touchdown during the 1st half at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Remaining Regular Season Schedule
11/26 – at Eastern Carolina
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
52% (up from 36%)
Chances if win out
82% (up from 73%)
Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1)
Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) leaves the field after Texas A&M hit a field goal as time expired at Kyle Field. Texas A&M defeated Alabama 41-38 on a field goal as time expired. Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Remaining Regular Season Schedule
11/27 – at Auburn
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
59% (up from 58%)
Chances if win out
> 99% (no change)
Georgia Bulldogs (11-0)
Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Remaining Regular Season Schedule
11/27 – at Georgia Tech
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
82% (up from 81%)
Chances if win out
>99% (no change)
1
1
1
1
1
1