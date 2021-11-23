Ohio State, other contenders CFP odds updated by FiveThirtyEight

As we get closer and closer to the end of the season, the conference championship games, and the final College Football Playoff Rankings, we know you are interested in how the odds keep changing with Ohio State being in the thick of the hunt once again.

So, we check in with FiveThirtyEight twice a week to see how their College Football Playoff Predictions change — once after each weekend’s games, and then again after that week’s release of the CFP Rankings. Yes, they change that frequently because where the committee places teams matters.

So, we’re at it again. The Buckeyes just got done running a top ten Michigan State team off the field 56-7, so you would expect the odds to climb, and maybe the committee will actually vault OSU up a couple of spots in the rankings that will be released on Tuesday evening,

But back to the odds and predictions. Here’s how FiveThirtyEight sees the odds for Ohio State and other contenders playing out after all the games this past weekend. We go ten deep with all the teams that have over a 10% chance still.

Baylor Bears (9-2)

Nov 13, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; A view of the Baylor Bears students and fans as they celebrate with linebacker Terrel Bernard (2) on the field after the game between the Baylor Bears and the Oklahoma Sooners at McLane Stadium. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Regular Season Schedule

11/27 – vs. Texas Tech

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

14% (down from 10%)

Chances if win out

26% (down from 35%)

Oregon Ducks (9-2)

What Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said about Ohio State postgame

Sep 11, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Regular Season Schedule

11/27 – vs. Oregon State

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

18% (down from 41%)

Chances if win out

48% (down from >99%)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1)

Sep 5, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. (5) celebrates with running back Kyren Williams (23) after a touchdown in the second quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Regular Season Schedule

11/27 – at Stanford

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

19% (down from 23%)

Chances if win out

22% (down from 31%)

Oklahoma Sooners (10-1)

OU’s Jadon Haselwood (11) and Spencer Rattler (7) celebrate after a touchdown during a 76-0 win against Western Carolina on Saturday night in Norman. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Regular Season Schedule

11/27 – at Oklahoma State

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

23% (up from 20%)

Chances if win out

87% (up from 86%)

Michigan Wolverines (10-1)

Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh walks on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Regular Season Schedule

11/27 – vs. Ohio State

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

31% (up from 24%)

Chances if win out

>99% (up from 83%)

Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-1)

Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders (3) celebrates during a 24-14 win against Baylor on Oct. 2. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Regular Season Schedule

11/27 – vs. Oklahoma

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

43% (up from 33%)

Chances if win out

98% (up from 95%)

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1)

Ohio State remains at No. 4 in the latest CFP Rankings | Buckeyes Wire

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) races up the sideline ahead of Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Jamari Brown (7) and safety Marvin Grant (4) during the first quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Regular Season Schedule

11/27 – at Michigan

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

49% (up from 40%)

Chances if win out

>99% (up from 99%)

Cincinnati Bearcats (11-0)

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Michael Young Jr. (8), left, and quarterback Desmond Ridder celebrates after Ridder ran the ball toward the end zone that set up a touchdown during the 1st half at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Regular Season Schedule

11/26 – at Eastern Carolina

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

52% (up from 36%)

Chances if win out

82% (up from 73%)

Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1)

Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) leaves the field after Texas A&M hit a field goal as time expired at Kyle Field. Texas A&M defeated Alabama 41-38 on a field goal as time expired. Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Regular Season Schedule

11/27 – at Auburn

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

59% (up from 58%)

Chances if win out

> 99% (no change)

Georgia Bulldogs (11-0)

Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Regular Season Schedule

11/27 – at Georgia Tech

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

82% (up from 81%)

Chances if win out

>99% (no change)

