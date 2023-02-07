Ohio State OT Paris Johnson is the favorite to be picked by Raiders at No. 7

Over the last few days, there has been a consensus pick for the Raiders in Round 1. Assuming there is truth to the notion that Josh McDaniels doesn’t want to play a rookie quarterback in 2023, it’s fair to believe that the Raiders will go elsewhere in Round 1.

That leaves the Raiders to select the best offensive lineman in the draft at No. 7, who just so happens to be Ohio State left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. That has been the consensus pick by mock drafters,

Johnson was the pick in the most recent mock draft on CBS Sports done by Ryan Wilson. Here is his explanation behind the pick for the Raiders in Round 1:

“Paris Johnson, who played left tackle for the Buckeyes this season, also has experience on the interior; either way, he is a Day 1 starter.”

As Wilson mentioned, Johnson has experience playing both tackle spots, as well as guard. So he could fill in wherever the Raiders need him to in 2023 with the hope that he could be their long-term answer at right tackle.

The Raiders need to continue to invest in their offensive line and adding a player like Johnson would be a home-run move. Is that the direction they will go once April rolls around? We shall see, but it’s what mock drafters expect them to do here in early February.

