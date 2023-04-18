Ohio State OT Paris Johnson visiting Jets Tuesday and Wednesday

The Jets will get a closer look at one of the top offensive tackle prospects this week. Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Jets will meet with Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ohio State LT Paris Johnson is in Philly for a pre-draft visit with the #Eagles today and then heads up to see the #Jets tonight and tomorrow, sources say. He also visited the #AZCardinals last week. Lots of possible fits in the top 10-15 for the talented, well-rounded prospect. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 18, 2023

Johnson is also set to meet with the Philadelphia Eagles, who sit at No. 10, before heading over to the Jets. He also has met with the Cardinals, who are rumored to be looking to move down from No. 3.

Johnson is certainly one of the best options at the top of the draft board for the Jets with offensive tackle one of, if not the biggest need for the team heading into next week’s draft. Johnson has also been a popular pick for the Jets at No. 13 across the world of mock drafts during this draft cycle. Johnson could slide in at right tackle to start and then shift over to left tackle in 2024. The Jets still have Duane Brown set at left tackle for 2023.

We’ll soon find out if Johnson will be the guy or if he’ll even be on the board for the Jets. The draft starts April 27.

