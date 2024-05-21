Ohio State OT commit Carter Lowe shown being a good teammate and mentor

Not only does Ohio State football recruit great athletes, it is also trying to recruit great people.

Offensive tackle commit, Carter Lowe, falls into both categories. In a video shared by his mother while on a trip to New York, the future Buckeye is shown giving pointers to a player who most likely won’t be playing at the same level as himself.

Not only is this a testament to how humble Lowe is, but also the fact that he is a great teammate and mentor to fellow players. Being a Buckeyes isn’t just the impact that one can make on the field, the off-field portion is just as important.

What to expect from Ohio State’s latest commit, OT Carter Lowe

Lowe is the only current offensive line commit, but he’s a very good one. The 247Sports Recruiting Rankings have him as the nations No. 50 overall prospect and 7th overall offensive tackle. Ohio State not only got a great player, but a better person off the field.

