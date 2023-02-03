Is Ohio State one of ten schools post-signing day with title aspirations?

If you have been locked away for the past ten years, this headline would be a surprise. but almost every year Ohio State is in the mix for a national title. This past season, they were the only team that ultimately threatened Georgia, the eventual College Football Playoff champions.

The 2023 version of the Buckeyes may look like a group that’s going through a transition, but Ryan Day’s team doesn’t rebuild, it reloads. The loss of quarterback C.J. Stroud and offensive tackles Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones will be tough to overcome but that normal procedure in college football.

As signing day has come to a close, 247Sports looked at ten teams who have title potential this coming season. Find out below which schools could contend for a CFP title according to 247Sports and a quick takeaway for each.

Honorable mentions: Oregon, Tennessee, and Notre Dame

Sept. 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) dives forward as he is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) during the first quarter at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Thoughts

Probably should have had Notre Dame and Oregon in the contenders given their rosters. Tennessee has to replace Hendon Hooker and might start a freshman, Nico Iamaleava, over Joe Milton.

Clemson Tigers

Oct 15, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney reacts during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Thoughts

If they couldn’t contend with DJ Uiagalelei, it’s hard to think the Tigers will do the same with first-year starter Cade Klubnik under center.

USC Trojans

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks to quarterback Caleb Williams (13) during the game against the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Thoughts

The Trojans had a golden chance to make the field this year. Thank you from Buckeye nation. Can USC continue the momentum for the second year?

Florida State Seminoles

Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Thoughts

Not buying this one, the Seminoles lost each game they played against a ranked opponent last season. There’s more of that coming in 2023.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) is stopped by the Ohio State Buckeyes defense during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Thoughts

James Franklin can’t win the big one consistently and until that happens, Penn State is on the outside looking in for me.

LSU Tigers

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – NOVEMBER 12: Head Coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers talks to the officials in the first half of a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Thoughts

See Penn State but insert Brian Kelly with Franklin. Rinse, repeat, and set expectations high again.

Texas Longhorns

Nov 25, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during the second half against the Baylor Bears at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Thoughts

The Longhorns and their supporters (and the media too) continue to claim they’re back with a close loss to Alabama. I’m not buying that Texas has returned to elite status and neither should you.

Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia coach Kirby Smart celebrates after winning the NCAA College Football National Championship game between TCU and Georgia on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Georgia won 65-7.

News Joshua L Jones

Thoughts

No complaints here, back-to-back titles give you the benefit of the doubt. Oh, and have you seen the talent Kirby Smart continues to pull in each year for the Dawgs?

Michigan Wolverines

Twitter reacts to Michigan blundering 1st half of the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Rod Moore (19) intercepts a TCU Horned Frogs pass in the first half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Thoughts

Yeah, the Wolverines might get a crack at the CFP, but Jim Harbaugh hasn’t won a bowl game since his first year back at his alma mater.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Oct 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Thoughts

An angry Nick Saban is bad for the rest of college football and the Hall of Fame coach isn’t happy. Look for a bounce back for Alabama in 2023 from what we saw in 2022.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day leads his team in warm-ups prior to the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Thoughts

The Buckeyes are perennial CFP contenders and next year should be no different with the talent on the roster.

