Ohio State one of four teams that can ‘take on’ Georgia according to ESPN

It took the Georgia Bulldogs 41 years in-between national titles, but once they got one, they thought it was so nice, they did it twice. And now, in many peoples’ eyes, Georgia has supplanted Alabama as the program to beat in college football.

A quick look at the schedule for the Bulldogs says that they should have a pretty easy path to have a shot at three-peating, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some teams out there that could put a fly in the ointment.

In fact, according to ESPN, Ohio State is one of those teams built to take on Georgia if given the chance. Want evidence? How about last season when the Buckeyes had UGA on the ropes in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and couldn’t seal the deal, losing thanks to a last-second field goal that went wide.

So, why does ESPN’s Heather Dinich believe Ohio State is in the class with Alabama, Tennesee, and LSU as the four teams that are equipped to beat Georgia?

Why Ohio State is Equipped to Beat Georgia

What Heather Dinich Says

How they do it this year: “This scenario assumes they meet again in the CFP, whether it’s a semifinal or the national championship. To finish the job, Ohio State can’t allow so many big plays on defense. According to ESPN’s Stats & Info, Ohio State allowed Georgia 10 plays of at least 20 yards, the most they’ve allowed in ANY game as far back as ESPN’s data tracks (since 2004). Stetson Bennett was a perfect 4-for-4 on throws 15-plus yards downfield in the final quarter. Ohio State, though, pushed back with seven offensive plays of at least 20 yards, and Georgia had never allowed more than five in any other game last season except against LSU (11). Ohio State and LSU were the only two teams last year that scored more than 22 points and had more than 400 total yards against the Bulldogs. How it impacts the CFP: “Obviously it eliminates the loser from the national championship, but the bigger picture is how a win against Georgia would elevate Day and quiet his critics. This would be Day’s fourth CFP appearance, and he is currently 1-3 in those CFP games with two of those losses being a last-second loss to Clemson in 2019 and last year’s one-point loss to Georgia. The third loss was the 52-24 loss to Alabama in the 2021 CFP championship game. If Day could beat Georgia this year without C.J. Stroud, it would prove he could win at the same level of his predecessor, Urban Meyer.”

Why we think Ohio State can beat Georgia

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) takes a hit from Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Javon Bullard (22) during the second half of the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Ohio State lost 42-41. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

What We Say

We saw it last year. There aren’t too many teams that can stop Ohio State’s offensive attack when it’s running at peak performance. That wasn’t the case against Michigan for whatever reason, but the Buckeyes moved the ball almost at will against Georgia and have plenty of weapons to do it again in 2023.

Combine that with a defense that should be much better because of returning personnel, key additions, and an added year to get accustomed to the Jim Knowles’ scheme, and the big plays we saw at the end of last season aren’t as likely to happen.

Simply put; Ohio State has the talent and scheme to go toe-to-toe with anyone in the country, Georgia included.

