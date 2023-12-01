Ohio State will officially host 5-star offensive tackle this weekend

The relationship between Ohio State football and 5-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton has been a difficult one a gauge.

Multiple times the No. 1 offensive tackle according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, had the opportunity to visit Columbus for a game day, only opting to head elsewhere. There has been cautious optimism around his recruitment, and now Seaton will make an official to Ohio State this weekend.

This means that the Buckeyes are firmly in the star tackles recruitment, and the fact that it’s late in the game could very well help the cause. If Ohio State is able to leave a favorable lasting impression, the visit will be fresh on Seaton’s mind as the early signing period inches closer.

At 6-foot, 5-inches and 287-pounds, the Maryland native could play almost any position on the line, and could play early as well. Here’s hoping the Buckeyes hit a home run with Seaton this weekend.

