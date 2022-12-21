Ohio State offers transfer portal OT from Washington State

The Ohio State Buckeyes are making moves within the transfer portal and their most recent move was a scholarship offer to Washington State offensive left tackle, Jarrett Kingston. It is not shocking that Ohio State is trying to lock down the offensive tackle position, especially on the eve of the first day of the early signing period.

Kingston entered the portal on Monday and the Buckeyes were quick to put their name in the mix. Kingston’s season ended due to an injury he suffered against Stanford in November, but he still finished the 2022 regular season as Washington State’s top offensive lineman according to Pro Football Focus.

The California native has started three seasons for Washington State with starting experience at both left tackle and left guard. After being named Pac-12 Honorable Mention this past season it is pretty clear to see how talented Kingston is and he should step in and start for Ohio State immediately.

Blessed to receive an offer from Ohio State University! pic.twitter.com/Wl736l8xd0 — Jarrett Kingston (@JKingston52) December 20, 2022

List

Ohio State football early signing period class of 2023 tracker

Ohio State football early signing period class of 2023 tracker

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire