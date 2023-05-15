Ohio State offers top 2025 Pennsylvania defensive lineman

Ohio State is always looking for the best talent in their region and have found a 2025 prospect from Pennsylvania that fits the mold.

Defensive lineman, Maxwell Roy, who stands 6-foot, 4-inches and weighs 265 pounds, was offered by the Buckeyes’ staff on Monday morning. The huge lineman already holds 13 other offers such as USC, Penn State, and Georgia.

Roy is ranked as the No. 20 defensive lineman and the 185th overall player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He has not made many college visits to this point, but that will be changing in the coming months as his recruitment heats up.

For the best local Columbus news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Columbus Dispatch.

It seems like defensive line coach, Larry Johnson, is behind Roy’s recruitment. Currently, in the 2025 class, the Buckeyes have just one commitment, cornerback Jontae Gilbert at this early juncture.

More!

Former Ohio State quarterback commit Dylan Raiola has found his new home Cincinnati 2024 power forward includes Ohio State basketball in top seven schools Report: SEC program contender to flip Ohio State wide receiver commit Jeremiah Smith Ohio State in top five for four-star defensive end Todd McShay has six Ohio State players projected in his way-too-early 2024 NFL mock draft

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire