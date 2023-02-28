Ohio State offers top-100 2025 Tennessee offensive lineman

Ohio State offensive line coach Justin Frye is going to add some pretty large feathers to his cap in April. Three from his position group, Paris Johnson Jr., Dawand Jones and Luke Wypler, are expected to hear their names called early in the NFL draft.

That clout is only going to help on the recruiting trail, not just for this cycle but also beyond. Frye will use that with Tennessee lineman Chauncey Gooden, who was recently offered a scholarship.

The 6-foot, 4-inch, 320-pound player isn’t ranked nationally on the 247Sports composite, but Gooden is the No. 78 overall player and No. 4 interior offensive lineman in the country in his class.

Gooden holds an impressive list of offers that includes Oregon, USC, Tennessee and Florida.

