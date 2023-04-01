Ohio State offers tight end while on visit to campus

If you didn’t know, Saturday was student appreciation day for the Ohio State football team. Head coach Ryan Day not only uses this day to give the students an up close look at the Buckeyes, but also as a recruiting opportunity.

For Florida tight end Colton Heinrich, it has turned into an exciting trip. The 2024 prospect was offered a scholarship, adding to an already impressive list. The 6-foot, 4-inch and 230 pound player already held offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU and now Ohio State.

Although Heinrich is ranked as just the No 27 tight end and 650th overall player by the 247Sports composite, his offer list shows that he is severely under ranked at the moment.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire