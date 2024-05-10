Ohio State offers Mississippi 4-star 2025 defensive tackle Andrew Maddox

Having an elite player in the middle of a defensive line typically means plenty of disruption for the offense, and Ohio State football is looking for its next big man to be that force.

That could turn out to be Mississippi’s Andrew Maddox, who the Buckeyes offered a scholarship to on Thursday. The 6-foot, 3-inch, 265-pound interior defensive lineman is viewed as one of the top players in the country, ranking as the No. 138 overall prospect and 17th at his position according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Maddox will be a tough pull from leaving his home state, as Ole Miss has made him a priority recruit.

Ohio State offers typically hit a bit different, so you can’t count the Buckeyes out of any recruitment. In the 2025 class, commit London Merritt could play defensive tackle, but there are no current verbals that for sure will line up on the interior.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire